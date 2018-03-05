'SoulCalibur VI' News: Getting to Know Nightmare, a Staple Antagonist of the Series

Nightmare is regarded by producer Motohiro Okubo as an 'incredibly important character for the series'

Twitter courtesy of @soulcalibur Nightmare inside 'SoulCalibur VI'

Iconic villains are essential in fighting games. The "Street Fighter" series has M. Bison, while the "Tekken" franchise has Heihachi Mishima. For the "SoulCalibur" series, the character most fans likely think of when they are asked to name its main villain is probably Nightmare.

Nightmare was confirmed as one of the veterans who will be featured in "SoulCalibur VI" not too long ago, and he remains as fearsome as ever.

Recently, producer Motohiro Okubo talked a little bit about Nightmare's role in the series.

According to Okubo, Nightmare is a character who "symbolizes" the dark element, and him fully embracing that role has helped turn him into an "incredibly important character for the series."

As one would expect from a character who represents the dark, Nightmare was described as "ruthless" and "violent" by the Soul Calibur Wiki.

He is seen as a merciless being, one who is driven solely by his desire to restore the Soul Edge – the cursed weapon he has wielded throughout many battles in the series.

Because he essentially serves as the series' main villain, it should probably come as no surprise that he is extremely powerful. He even appears stronger inside "SoulCalibur VI."

In the video embedded above, Nightmare showed off his extraordinary strength. Every sword strike from him seemed to have enough force behind them to shatter the ground his opponent was standing on.

What is really worth pointing out in the video though is that it appears that Nightmare will have some new moves to play around with in the upcoming game.

At one point in the trailer, Nightmare was shown gathering energy into Soul Edge, plunging that sword into the ground and then producing a fountain of destructive force. He will also apparently have the ability to ride a horse made out of energy and then charge at his opponent.

Nightmare looks poised to wreak havoc once again inside "SoulCalibur VI," and players will be able to check out his skills for themselves as soon as the game is released sometime later this year.