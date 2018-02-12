'SoulCalibur VI' News: Newcomer Grøh, Series Veteran Nightmare Showcased in New Gameplay Video

Grøh and Nightmare are just two of the currently confirmed characters included in the series reboot

With "SoulCalibur VI" set to reboot the fighting game franchise, developers are using this unique opportunity to reintroduce some staples of the series while also adding some entirely new characters.

Among the series veterans who will be featured in the upcoming game is Nightmare.

Nightmare is the long-time antagonist of the series, and though the series is being rebooted, he is still expected to be a villain in the new game.

According to the Soul Calibur Wiki, the aforementioned antagonist has been given the nickname of the "Azure Nightmare" in the game, fitting for someone whose mere appearance can strike fear and awe into those who will see him.

As for the newcomers, developers have already confirmed at least one of them will be Grøh.

As seen in the Soul Calibur Wiki, Grøh is the first Nordic character to be depicted in the series, and it seems that developers are doing what they can to make him stand out from the rest of the roster.

In battle, Grøh uses a double-saber, and what is particularly notable about it is that it can be separated into two smaller weapons if the player desires. On top of that, he can also use shockwave attacks and also possesses the power of teleportation.

For those fans curious to see how Grøh and the new Nightmare will look like inside "SoulCalibur VI," they can check out a new gameplay video posted by "Giuseppe's Gaming."

In the video, fans can see how just how well Grøh utilizes his unique weapon and how he integrates teleportation smoothly into his moveset.

Nightmare, on the other hand, still features a power-based moveset that can deal plenty of damage in a hurry.

Additional details about Nightmare, Grøh and the other characters who will be included in "SoulCalibur VI" should be made available soon, and the game itself is due out later this year.