'SoulCalibur VI' News: Post-Launch DLC Additions Will Be Made Available

Twitter courtesy of @soulcalibur 'SoulCalibur VI' is expected to be released later this year

Downloadable content is now a staple of the gaming industry, and so when new titles are announced, fans quickly want to know if the game in question will receive post-launch content. For a while there, it was not quite clear if "SoulCalibur VI" would feature its own share of DLC additions, but that has changed.

Spotted recently by One Angry Gamer, Hong Kong SoulCalibur Big Association had an opportunity to chat with producer Motohiro Okubo about the upcoming fighting game during the EVO Japan 2018 event.

One of the questions posed to Okubo during that interview was about DLC. To be more specific, the producer was asked if the new "SoulCalibur" game would feature additional content given how prevalent that game component has become.

In response, Okubo confirmed that, yes, DLC releases were being lined up for the new fighting game. He also mentioned that these DLC additions would be made available post-launch.

The producer noted that DLC will be provided "in the most orthodox way," and that probably means that the additions will be released on separate dates.

Unsurprisingly, Okubo did not go into detail about just what kind of DLC they were planning to release for "SoulCalibur VI," but in all likelihood, they will make at least some additional characters available post-launch, similar to what other current-gen fighting games have done.

So what kind of DLC characters could be released? An interesting clue related to DLC may have already been provided by the game's developers previously.

During an earlier interview with Famitsu, developers urged fans to "look forward to collaborations with other works," Siliconera reported. That sounded an awful lot like they were planning to include some guest characters, and who knows, maybe those guest characters are ones who they will add to the roster after launch day.

The good news for fans is that more details about "SoulCalibur VI" and the DLC it may offer will likely be provided soon since the game is already due out later this year.