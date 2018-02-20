'SoulCalibur VI' News: Producer Motohiro Okubo Discusses the Katana-Wielding Heishiro Mitsurugi

Mitsurugi is one of the staple characters of the 'SoulCalibur' series

Twitter courtesy of @soulcalibur Mitsurugi inside 'SoulCalibur VI'

When "SoulCalibur VI" made its debut last year, it did so with Sophitia and Mitsurugi showing off their moves in the premiere trailer.

There is a reason for that.

Sophitia and Mitsurugi are among the most famous characters the franchise has ever produced.

Recently, producer Motohiro Okubo took some time out to talk more about the latter, the man known as Heishiro Mitsurugi.

Okubo revealed more about Mitsurugi the character in a new video for the game.

Mitsurugi traces his roots back to Japan, and he represents that country with the way he fights and with the pieces of equipment he uses in battle.

Mitsurugi is clad in Japanese armor and his weapon of choice is the katana. Okubo mused that many fans probably think of Mitsurugi as the character most similar to a samurai in the series, and the developers have picked up on that as well, and have decided to further refine him as a character with that idea in mind.

Within that video, Okubo shared his belief that he and the other developers have done a good job working on Mitsurugi's sword mechanics, which is obviously important given how much this character relies on his weapon.

What is truly interesting about Mitsurugi the character is that he does not really fall on either side of good or evil.

According to the Soul Calibur Wiki, Mitsurugi is driven mainly by his desire to find only the strongest warriors, challenge them to duels and see if he can overcome them. In all likelihood, the same motivation will continue to drive him inside "SoulCalibur VI."

For what it is worth, Mitsurugi also values being an honorable warrior, and he affords his adversaries courtesy even as he vanquishes them in combat.

One interesting thing to note here is that Okubo pointed out that Mitsurugi is depicted as a young man in the upcoming game and that may be hinting at what kind of story will be attached to him.

Mitsurugi is one of the characters players will be able to take control of as soon as "SoulCalibur VI" is released sometime later this year.