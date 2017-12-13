'Soulcalibur VI' News: Producer Motohiro Okubo Further Details the Reversal Edge Feature

Reversal Edge will not be the only new game mechanic introduced

Twitter courtesy of @soulcalibur Sophitia and Mitsurugi square off inside 'Soulcalibur VI'

Along with officially announcing "Soulcalibur VI," developers also revealed some other interesting bits of information about the game.

It has already been revealed that a new Reversal Edge gameplay mechanic will be featured.

Thus far, developers have described the Reversal Edge mechanic as one that will allow players to strike a balance between offense and defense. Upon activation, it also enables gamers to defend against an opponent's attack without a break being required, and a counterattack can also be launched right away in response.

For those seeking to gain a better understanding of what the Reversal Edge does, they can listen to what producer Motohiro Okubo had to say during a recent interview with PlayStation.

According to Okubo, the Reversal Edge system is being implemented in part to help produce those moments of great tension that may emerge over the course of a fight with weapons involved.

Furthermore, Okubo shared that the new system can be used for countering attacks of different varieties. Players should also be able to use the Reversal Edge easily inside "Soulcalibur VI."

As players continue experiencing the game and trying out the Reversal Edge mechanic in particular, they may grow to understand the risk involved with this feature, and that may lead them to be more judicious when it comes to utilizing it.

It also sounds like the Reversal Edge mechanic will not be the only new one included in the game, so fans are going to want to stay tuned to see which others may be unveiled in the coming weeks and months.

Aside from the new gameplay mechanics, there are also new characters expected to be announced for the game in the future.

An exact date of arrival has not been announced just yet for "Soulcalibur VI," though it is expected to be released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One next year.