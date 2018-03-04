'Soulcalibur VI' News, Release Date: Nightmare's Fighting Style Revealed

YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment A screenshot of Nightmare from the new "SoulCalibur VI" commentary video

Fans are treated with their latest look at the upcoming game "SoulCalibur VI."

This time, it comes in the form of a commentary video that puts the spotlight on Nightmare, the fan-favorite antagonist in the long-running "Soul" series.

In the clip embedded below the article, "SoulCalibur VI" producer Motohiro Okubo, who considers himself a fan of the villain, gushes about the significance of Nightmare to the franchise. He also explained why it was a no-brainer to add Nightmare in the latest installment.

Nightmare joins "SoulCalibur VI" wielding his iconic demon sword Soul Edge, and Okubo teases that fans ought to be excited about how he will use it in the game and what moves he will showcase.

Indeed, this weapon will play a huge part in Nightmare's stint in the game. As noted by Bandai Namco Entertainment in the official description of the character for "SoulCalibur VI," the Soul Edge retains the memories of those who wielded it and those who were struck by it.

These memories will shape the fighting style of the blade's current master. Nightmare is already an accurate representation of what the villain is without the sword. With it, the "SoulCalibur VI" character becomes all the more dangerous as he can tap into the knowledge of the masters before him.

"I myself actually really like Nightmare. From a producer's point of view we have held this game to absurdly high standards in developing the specials, the Critical Edge, etc. to the point of being too particular, even. At any rate, I think that you'll understand what I mean when you see his," Okubo goes on to say in the video.

"I just want to say that this game has ended up being absurdly cool. I definitely encourage you all to pick it up and give it a shot," he concludes.

Nightmare is described as the "barbaric knight in azure armor" in "SoulCalibur VI."