'SoulCalibur VI' News: Some Very Interesting Details About Grøh Surface Online

Grøh is the first entirely new character announced for the upcoming fighting game

Twitter courtesy of @soulcalibur Newcomer Grøh inside 'SoulCalibur VI'

Grøh is the first newcomer that has been confirmed to be a member of "SoulCalibur VI's" roster, and there are some interesting details worth knowing about him.

First off, there were new details shared about the aforementioned character in a new trailer.

Producer Motohiro Okubo talked about Grøh briefly in that trailer and remarked on the unique dual saber that this new character will use in the game.

Grøh appears exceptionally agile with the dual saber in hand and is able to effortlessly go from one attack to the next with no wasted movement. He can also use the weapon effectively by just throwing it at an opponent and letting its momentum continually slice at what or whoever may be in its path.

What helps to make Grøh a truly interesting combatant is that his weapon can essentially transform during a fight. Instead of using the dual saber as a single weapon, he can split it in two and have blades in both of his hands. His moveset changes a bit but he remains capable of dishing out plenty of damage.

While his fighting ability is becoming well known, there is still a lot yet to be revealed about Grøh's background. It has been revealed that he is from Norway and that he has ties to something known as the Aval Organization. Beyond those details though, Grøh the person remains largely unknown.

A new rumor is starting to change that, however, and it has hinted that while Grøh may be making his debut in "SoulCalibur VI," he may be linked in some way to a character that has been featured numerous times in the series.

Over on Reddit, noted tipster "DasVergeben" passed along some information from a source who claimed to be a former Bandai Namco employee. One of the revelations that came from this mysterious source is that Grøh's adoptive father is apparently named Friderich.

As "DasVergeben" pointed out, what is interesting about Grøh potentially having a father named Friderich is that a veteran of the series, Siegfried, has a father named Frederick. The Redditor then speculated that if this latest rumor turns out to be accurate, Grøh and Siegfried could be adoptive brothers.

Okubo has already mentioned that Grøh is an "extremely important character" in "SoulCalibur VI" and that may be true for a number of reasons.