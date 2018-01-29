'Soulcalibur VI' News, Update: New Character Revealed

(Photo: YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment) A screenshot of new character Groh from new "Soulcalibur VI" gameplay footage.

A brand new character has been confirmed for "Soulcalibur VI."

This new fighter goes by the name Groh, a member of the mysterious Aval Organization, a secret ancient group formed after a king used the spirit sword to defeat its cursed counterpart.

And with his dying breath, entrusted them with both the blade and his unfinished mission. Each new generation has taken on the group's mission to rid the world of "Outsider" — those connected with the cursed sword.

Groh is one of those people although not much is known about him going into "Soulcalibur VI." The only thing certain about him is that he is a fearsome warrior.

Even his fighting style is unknown, although his weapons of choice are two swords. He also makes use of a certain technique that no other person knows of.

The rest of the new "Soulcalibur VI" character's description as provided by Bandai Namco Entertainment reads:

Groh utilizes the Aval Twinblade Swordsmanship that often employs multiple consecutive slashes. This has a major disadvantage in that a careless practitioner runs the risk of injuring themselves. As such, it takes a lot of practice to use this style effectively. Dual-swordsmanship also allows for the swords to be split in two and wielded separately. This tactic is one of the many ways a wielder can use to surprise their opponent, giving them the opportunity to string together a series of blows that lead to a final, deadly slash.

Fans can get a better look at Groh in screenshots here. A gameplay courtesy of GameSpot can also be viewed on YouTube with the footage embedded below.

The addition of Groh in "Soulcalibur VI" was announced alongside the return of three series characters namely Kilik, Xianghua and Nightmare.

"Soulcalibur VI" will be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC sometime this year.