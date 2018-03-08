'Soulcalibur VI' Rumor: Geralt of 'Witcher' Fame to Appear as Guest Character

CD Projekt Red Will Geralt bring his monster-slaying skills to the field of battle?

CD Projekt Red has announced that it is officially done with the "Witcher" series for now and will be moving its focus to other projects. But just because it is done with Geralt does not mean that other companies cannot borrow him for a bit, right? Rumor has it that Geralt of Rivea may travel the world a bit to participate in "Soulcalibur VI."

An anonymous source reported this new information to We Love Video Games some time ago. However, the outlet did not publish this news because, despite the source being legitimate, they did not have any additional evidence to support the claim. That changed when CD Projekt Red community lead Marcin Momot sent out an interesting tweet yesterday.

"What if Geralt was going to step out of the [Witcher] for the very first time to make an appearance in one of the upcoming games later this year?" he wrote.

On top of this, CD Projekt Red and Bandai Namco, the publisher for "Soulcalibur VI," already have a pre-established relationship. Bandai Namco handled the distribution efforts for "The Witcher III: Wild Hunt" in certain areas.

With this new tease and the previously received information, it seems even more certain now that Geralt of Rivea will soon be going up head-to-head against the likes of Nightmare, which should definitely be a spectacle to watch.

When "Soulcalibur VI" was first announced in December last year, one of the big questions on people's minds was who, if any, would be the guest character in this new entry.

Guest characters first started appearing in "Soulcalibur II" where each version of the game across the three platforms – PlayStation 2, GameCube, and Xbox – had their own unique extra character. PlayStation 2 got Heihachi Mishima of "Tekken" fame, the GameCube got Link from the "Legend of Zelda" series, and finally Xbox got Spawn from the comic book series of the same name.

Bandai Namco also showed that the sky is the limit with regard to who could be a guest character as one of the later entries, "Soulcalibur IV," had Yoda and Darth Vader from the famous "Star Wars" franchise as playable fighters.

While neither CD Projekt Red nor Bandai Namco has confirmed these rumors, a lot of information seems to point at it being true. "Soulcalibur VI" will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC later this year.