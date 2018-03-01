'SoulCalibur VI' Rumors: Could Astaroth Soon Be Announced as a Member of the Roster?

Facebook courtesy of SoulCalibur Is Astaroth set to join 'SoulCalibur VI's' roster?

Eight characters have now been confirmed for "SoulCalibur VI."

Sophitia and Mitsurugi were introduced on the same day the game was first shown off, and earlier this month, Kilik, Nightmare, Xianghua and newcomer Grøh were confirmed for the game.

Just a few days ago, developers revealed that Ivy and Zasalamel were returning in the next installment of the series.

Obviously, there will be more members of the roster revealed in the coming weeks and months, though there is a chance that producer Motohiro Okubo may have already hinted that one particular series veteran is set to be featured inside "SoulCalibur VI."

Spotted recently by One Angry Gamer, Okubo retweeted a piece of fan art showing the muscle-bound character Astaroth being offered a flower by a little girl.

Now, there is certainly nothing unusual about a game developer recognizing a piece of fan art, especially one as well done as the one Okubo retweeted. But as the aforementioned website noted, the producer typically follows a pattern with his tweets.

More often than not, he will just tweet about important announcements, tournaments and maybe even answer a few questions from fans.

The Astaroth retweet is a bit different and perhaps it is a not-so-subtle hint that Okubo and the other developers want to add him to the game.

It really would not be surprising at all if Astaroth ends up being added to the roster.

As seen in the Soul Calibur Wiki, Astaroth has made numerous appearances in the series previously so fans have gotten plenty of opportunities to familiarize themselves with him.

From a gameplay standpoint, Astaroth also makes sense as an addition to the roster. He is not the fastest character in the series, but he more than makes up for that with his incredible power.

Notably, Okubo did mention during a recent interview with Kayane.fr that he and the other developers consider how a particular character may relate to other members of the roster. From that standpoint, Astaroth is certainly different enough that he can be a worthy addition.

More news about "SoulCalibur VI" should be made available soon.