'SoulCalibur VI' Rumors: Next Character Confirmed for the Game Could Be a Newcomer to the Series

Brief glimpse of the new character seems to have been included in announcement trailer

At this point, developers have officially introduced only two members of "SoulCalibur VI's" roster, with those being Sophitia and Mitsurugi.

Now, while Sophitia and Mitsurugi may be the only characters thus far who have been shown off fighting and officially named as members of the roster, the developers have offered a quick glimpse at one more individual who could be in the game.

Via One Angry Gamer, YouTuber "Dynasty" recently pointed out that the announcement trailer for the game features more than just Sophitia and Mitsurugi.

Near the end of the trailer, a mysterious character is shown facing away from the camera.

This individual seems to be wearing some kind of armor and holding a weapon with two blades at its opposite ends and a handle in the middle.

So, who is this mysterious character?

Earlier this month, Redditor "DasVergeben" authored a lengthy post that hinted at what developers may announce for "SoulCalibur VI" in the future.

In that post, "DasVergeben" talked about the aforementioned unknown character in the announcement trailer, sharing that this individual was a male assassin who will serve as a rival of Kilik's, a character who has been featured a number of times in the series.

The new character is also someone who has not been featured previously in the series, according to the Redditor, and the weapon in his hand is supposedly quite interesting as it may be usable in that form or separated into two swords.

The aforementioned Redditor has a bit of a mixed track record with regards to leaks, so it is not guaranteed that the character in question is a transforming sword-wielding rival of Kilik's, though many fans of the series may not be opposed to a fighter like that being added to the roster.

It is still unclear when developers may talk again about the game's roster, though hopefully for fans, that happens sooner rather than later.

"SoulCalibur VI" is expected to be released sometime this year.