'SoulCalibur VI' Rumors: Possible Leak Names Characters Who Could Be Featured in Upcoming Game

Rumor also points to which characters may be added as DLC

Twitter courtesy of @soulcalibur Sophitia and Mitsurugi are the only characters confirmed to be included inside 'SoulCalibur VI' thus far

It has been more than a month since "SoulCalibur VI" was first announced, and within that window of time, developers have yet to introduce any other members of the roster beyond Sophitia and Mitsurugi.

Obviously, fans would love to know more about which other characters may be joining Sophitia and Mitsurugi, which could explain why one particular Reddit post has been garnering plenty of attention online recently.

Spotted by One Angry Gamer, a post on Reddit from "DasVergeben" has been drawing all kinds of reactions thanks to the different details it contained, including ones related to the aforementioned fighting game.

In the post, the Redditor named "characters that I've heard that will be a part of SCVI's roster," and the ones mentioned were Astaroth, Cassandra, Ivy, Maxi, Nightmare, Siegfried, Taki, Talim, Tira, Xianghua and a staff-wielding Kilik. The Redditor also claimed that two entirely new characters may be included in the roster.

"DasVergeben" also noted that Zasalamel could be a downloadable content character, along with some other fighters from "SoulCalibur III," "SoulCalibur IV" and "SoulCalibur V."

It is worth noting that "DasVergeben" has a mixed track record when it comes to leaks, so it is not guaranteed that the characters named by the Redditor will indeed be featured in "SoulCalibur VI." That said, it is hard to imagine the next installment of the series not featuring staples of the franchise like Siegfried, Nightmare and Astaroth.

In related news, during an earlier interview with Famitsu, developers urged fans to "look forward to collaborations with other works," Siliconera reported. That seems like a pretty good hint that the upcoming game may feature some guest characters.

No exact date of arrival has been announced for "SoulCalibur VI" at this point, though it is expected to be released for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One sometime this year.