'Soulcalibur VI' Rumors: There May Be Guest Characters Included

Twitter courtesy of @soulcalibur Guest characters may be joining Sophitia and Mitsurugi inside 'Soulcalibur VI'

It seems that more and more fighting games have been featuring guest characters lately. And now, it looks like one more upcoming title will be going down that route as well, with that being "Soulcalibur VI."

Recently, developers talked to Famitsu about their plans for the upcoming game. During that conversation, they mentioned something about "collaborations with other works," Siliconera reported.

Now, the developers did not specify that they were going to include guest characters, but considering that this is a fighting game, it is hard to think of anything else that could emerge from "collaborations with other works."

Plus, there are other reasons to suspect that the latest installment in the "Soulcalibur" series will be getting guest characters beyond just that possible hint.

For one, earlier games of the franchise have featured guest characters. As seen in the Soulcalibur Wiki, "Soulcalibur II" and the third, fourth and fifth installments included characters from other IPs, and spin-off titles did the same thing.

Considering the franchise's history, it would almost be more surprising if "Soulcalibur VI" did not end up with any guest character included.

Also, earlier this year, an individual with the username "Vergeben" on 8WayRun.com, who has been talking about this particular game even before it was officially announced, mentioned that a "Fire Emblem" character could be a member of the roster.

Again, solid confirmation is still lacking, but there are signs suggesting that the game will feature guest characters.

The developers also hinted during that aforementioned Famitsu interview that "character creation is something appealing that can't be taken away." That definitely seems like a clear sign that the feature is being brought back, so in addition to potentially having guest characters, the upcoming game will probably allow players to create their own weapon-wielding warriors themselves.

More news about "Soulcalibur VI" should be made available in the near future.