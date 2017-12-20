'Soulcalibur VI' Rumors: Which Series Veterans Could Be Brought Back for the Sequel?

Mitsurugi and Sophitia are the only confirmed members of the roster thus far

Sophitia and Mitsurugi square off inside 'Soulcalibur VI'

Rosters matter immensely in fighting games, and the same holds true for "Soulcalibur VI."

Currently, the developers have only confirmed two characters for the roster, with those being Mitsurugi and Sophitia. However, they will not be the only ones who will be made accessible to players come launch day.

A new video posted by the YouTube channel "Game Clips And Tips" featured some gameplay footage of the currently in-development fighting title. Right at the start, a character select screen was shown.

Unsurprisingly, only Mitsurugi and Sophitia were shown, but the character select screen does hint that there will be at least 20 characters available on day one.

So, who else may be joining Mitsurugi and Sophitia?

Since the game is expected to be a prequel of sorts, that likely means that numerous veterans will be brought back.

Along with Mitsurugi, Cervantes, Nightmare and Siegfried have been mainstays of the series, as seen on the Soulcalibur Wiki, and they seem likely to be featured again in the next installment.

Ivy, Kilik and Voldo have also established themselves as characters who fans of the series will easily recognize, making it easy to think as well that they will be selected for "Soulcalibur VI."

If the developers want to feature additional characters with distinct fighting styles, they may then opt to include Astaroth and Maxi. Other characters who may warrant consideration based on their fighting styles include Taki, Talim and Raphael.

That would take the character count up to 13, leaving enough room for guest characters as well as other fighters created specifically for this upcoming installment of the series. Producer Motohiro Okubo told GameCentral recently that he was hoping to feature guest characters who can "surprise everyone."

For now, the roster of the upcoming fighting game remains shrouded in mystery, though it is clear that it has the potential to feature some interesting names.

More news about "Soulcalibur VI" should be made available soon.