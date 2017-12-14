Source Claims Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Are 'Definitely Dating'

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Dakota Johnson is rumored to be dating Coldplay's Chris Martin.

Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin and "50 Shades of Grey" lead actress Dakota Johnson are rumored to be dating, and sources claim they were recently seen together on a vacation abroad.

The news was first reported by Us Weekly, which claimed it had multiple sources that confirmed the two were dating.

One source told the publication, "Dakota and Chris are definitely dating." The report added that the pair's relationship has gotten so deep that Martin even sends Johnson some of his music just to hear what she thinks about them.

"It's more than just a fling," Us Weekly's source said.

There were also reports that the rumored couple was seen attending Nick Cave's recent concert in Israel. And while in the country, Martin and Johnson were reportedly spotted with Cave while having dinner at the top-rated Yam 7 restaurant.

A person claiming to have seen Martin and Johnson together at Yam 7 said the two were "extremely nice" when they entered the place.

Another source who was at the restaurant said: "They seemed very happy to see each other and immediately jumped into conversation. She was catching him up on work and the different projects she has coming up. She was telling him where she is going to be and asking him what he thought. They both seemed to really respect each other's opinions."

While one of the onlookers said Martin and Johnson seemed "flirty" while together at Yam 7, the other one said the two were never seen kissing or holding hands.

Apart from being spotted together in Israel last month, Johnson and Martin were also reportedly seen together last October when they went to a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles.

The "How to Be Single" actress was previously involved with musician Matthew Hitt. On the other hand, Martin was married to Gwyneth Paltrow for 10 years and had two children with her. They separated in 2014.