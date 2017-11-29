South Korea Broadcasts Updates on Defecting Soldier via Loudspeakers at the DMZ

Reuters/Korea Pool/Yonhap South Korean soldiers set up the loudspeakers, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Yeoncheon, South Korea, in 2016.

News of the soldier who defected from North Korea was viewed by many as a huge victory against Kim Jong-un, and South Korea made sure that the dictator and his government are reminded of it.

According to a report from Yonhap News Agency, South Korean troops broadcasted a report about the defecting soldier from the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) last Sunday. The broadcast, which was aired using loudspeakers, was said to have been heard by people located within 12.4 miles from the DMZ, the report explained.

"The nutritive conditions of the North Korean soldier who recently defected through the Panmunjom were unveiled," said one of the officials to Yonhap News Agency.

Fox News noted that updates on the defecting soldier have consistently been broadcasted by the South Korean military. The broadcast is apparently part of the country's efforts to win a psychological battle against the North Korean regime. The loudspeakers were turned on back in 2016, right after Kim's fourth nuclear test, the report added.

CBS News added that apart from world news updates, the South Korean broadcasts also include information on North Korea's human rights and economic conditions, as well as South Korean songs.

Earlier this week, news broke out that North Korea's nuclear testing last September resulted in a 6.3 magnitude earthquake that caused numerous buildings to collapse. Express reported that houses, farms, and a school containing over a hundred students all crumbled near the Punggye-ri test site. The news just came out two months after the actual testing, courtesy of defector and research institute, South and North Development.

Furthermore, the report also said that the North Korean government did not give the villagers a heads up of the possible aftermath of the nuclear testing. "Farmers couldn't even think of repairing the damage because they're busy harvesting crops even though three months have passed since their houses were destroyed," said a source.

"Displaced farmers are staying in temporary shelters or living with neighbours whose houses sustained less damage," the insider added.

As for the crumbled school, Newsweek reported that about 150 students were killed because of the earthquake. "September 3 was a Sunday, but some 150 students were waiting in their classrooms to do some work," a source shared. "Casualties occurred when half of the school building crumbled," the insider went on to say.