'South Park: Phone Destroyer' on iOS, Android Reviews: Role-Playing Battle Game Launches

The "South Park: Phone Destroyer" mobile game finally arrives on iOS and Android devices. Ubisoft first revealed that the game back in June at the E3.

South Park

The game launched worldwide on Nov. 9 as part of Ubisoft's collaboration with South Park Digital Studios and RedLynx. It's a free-to-play mobile app role-playing battle game, where gamers will have to collect 80 cards to upgrade or win.

These cards activate the summoning of characters to help gamers defeat their enemies. "South Park: Phone Destroyer" has 60 levels that gamers have to overcome as a single player but there is also an option for multiplayer in the Player versus Player (PvP) battle mode. In this setting, gamers can fight with their friends online.

The game app user will assume the role of a new kid in South Park, who will be dressed in a Cowboy costume. Other minor characters from the popular animated show will serve as the enemies and they will be in Cowboys or Indians costumes as well. Some characters might also appear as cyborgs or wizards.

Apart from receiving rewards and collect cards to advance in "South Park: Phone Destroyer," gamers can also level up their abilities via in-app purchases that cost anywhere from $2 to $70. The feature, however, can be disabled so as not to unnecessary spend real money online. Sticking true to the show's humor, the developers actually made fun of this feature in their teaser.

"South Park" is not the lone animated series to expand its content in mobile apps. "The Simpsons," "Family Guy" and "Futurama" also have its own applications that tie-up to the show.

Meanwhile, "South Park" on television, which debuted in 1997, is in the midst of airing its 21st season until the first week of December. The show and its characters are from the creative minds of Trey Parker and Matt Stone.