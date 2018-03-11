'South Park: The Fractured But Whole' Coming To The Nintendo Switch Next Month

Ubisoft An image from "South Park: The Fractured But Whole"

"South Park: The Fractured But Whole" is officially headed to the Nintendo Switch.

The role-playing game based on the hit animated series, which was initially released in the PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 last year, will hit the Nintendo console on April 24.

"South Park: The Fractured But Whole" follows a group of heroes who make it their mission to rid the city of crime, which has been on the rise at a level no resident there has seen in the past.

The official description for the game reads, "As the sun sets on the quiet Colorado town, terror, havoc, and chaos are unleashed as the seedy underbelly of the city comes alive. The town needs new heroes to come to the rescue. Eric Cartman seizes the opportunity to save the town and create the best superhero franchise ever, his own Coon and Friends, with himself, The Coon, as the leader."

Like players on the PC and the consoles, Nintendo Switch gamers will also be able to experience more of "South Park: The Fractured But Whole" through downloadable content (DLC).

Two have been released so far. The first one titled "Danger Deck" pushes the limits of heroes by having them teleported to different areas within South Park to fight baddies. The level of difficulty will increase as they progress.

The second "South Park: The Fractured But Whole" DLC, which is "From Dusk Till Casa Bonita," sees Mysterion's sister is in grave trouble. She has joined forces with the Vamp Kids of South Park who decided to attack Cartman's favorite restaurant, Casa Bonita.

In this DLC, players, with the help of their new friend Henrietta the Goth, will need to "fight darkness with darkness" while also embracing the new Netherborn class, which offers them four new occult powers.

While they are included in the "South Park: The Fractured But Whole" season pass, the DLCs can be purchased separately as well. The third one titled "Bring the Crunch" will be available on the Nintendo Switch when it releases this summer.