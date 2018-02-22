'Southern Charm' Season 5 Trailer Teases New Drama, Offers First Look at New Cast Member

Facebook/SouthernCharmBravo A promotional image for "Southern Charm" season 4.

The first trailer for the fifth season of "Southern Charm" has finally arrived, and it shows the reunion of the fan-favorite Southern ladies and gentlemen. The new trailer also offers a first look at the country love and drama's new cast member, Chelsea Meissner, a resident of Charleston, South Carolina for eight years.

The trailer particularly teases new challenges for the cast members, especially for Kathryn Dennis. The clip reveals that Chelsea is not the only newcomer in the drama, as Thomas Ravenel is also going to introduce his new flame, Ashley. By the looks of it, his new relationship will not sit well with Kathryn, Dennis' ex with whom he has two children.

The clip also reveals that there's a development in Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo's relationship. It can be recalled that in season 4, the two admitted to ET that their relationship was on the rocks. Months since then, the trailer for season 5 reveals that the two have already broken up. It remains to be seen, however, if the two will at least be friends in the new season.

While things have apparently come to an end for Craig and Naomie, Cameran is setting out on a new journey in the upcoming season. The trailer for the series offers a sneak peek at Cameran Eubanks' journey as a first-time mom. Last week, the "Southern Charm" cast member told ET how much her life has changed since she became a mother. "The thing that surprises me most about being a new mom is your time is no longer your own. You no longer have true freedom, unless you have a nanny, which I don't have, but I don't think I haven't researched them, because I'm starting to go crazy," she said.

"Southern Charm" season 5 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, April 5, at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.