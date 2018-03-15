Uchuu Senkan Tiramisu Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese comedy sci-fi anime series “Uchuu Senkan Tiramisu (Space Battle Ship Tiramisu),” based on the manga series written by Satoshi Miyakawa and illustrated by Kei Itou.

The official broadcast schedules have been released for the upcoming Japanese space anime series "Uchuu Senkan Tiramisu (Space Battle Ship Tiramisu)."

The television anime is based on the Japanese manga series written by Satoshi Miyakawa and illustrated by Kei Itou. The manga is currently being serialized on Shinchosha's "Kurage Bunch" manga magazine since 2015. Five collected volumes have already been published as of this month.

The upcoming animated adaptation, which bears the tagline "The Earth was blue. The brothers were idiots," will feature the voices of Kaito Ishikawa as Subaru Ichinose and Takahiro Sakurai as Isuzu Ichinose.

Other cast members include Junichi Suwabe as Vulgar Hummer, Takuya Eguchi as Subaru-B, Takaya Hashi as Venturi Leroy, Aya Endo as Ligier Leroy, and Akio Ohtsuka as the Narrator.

Japanese animation studio Studio Gonzo will be providing the animation for the series under the direction of Hiroshi Ikehata. Yuu Satou is in charge of the series composition, while Ai Yokoyama is handling the character designs.

The series is described as a science fiction gag comedy and tells the story of the daily life and adventures of Subaru, the ace pilot of the space battleship Tiramisu. However, since he is the kind of person who just cannot get sued to be surrounded by his older co-pilots, he chooses instead to shut himself in the cockpit of his personal ship known as the Durandal.

"Space Battle Ship Tiramisu" premieres on Monday, April 2, late night at 1 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX, at 2 a.m. JST on Sun TV, and at 2:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.

A stage play adaptation has also been announced and is scheduled to debut this summer. Kazuhito Yoneyama will be serving as the director, while Yuusei Naruse takes care of the stage play script.