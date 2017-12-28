SpaceX Causes Multi-Car Crash In California

REUTERS/Scott Audette The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The rocket blasted off, but narrowly failed a novel test to land itself on a platform in the ocean.

It appears that the recent SpaceX launch in California had more far-reaching consequences than just simple trail in the night sky. A multi-car pileup was directly linked to the launch with 911 emergency being swamped by phone calls from people who thought it was an alien UFO.

Dashcam footage captured the moment when three cars collided on a Southern California freeway as a strange white light traveled across the sky on Friday night. Then cars were travelling west on Interstate 10 in Banning, about 90 miles east of Los Angeles where Elon Musk's firm launched its rocket.

This is a nuclear alien UFO from North Korea according to @elonmusk https://t.co/4wLWX7SybJ pic.twitter.com/A5w9zaHIMz — RT (@RT_com) December 23, 2017

In the video, a white Toyota Corolla on the left lane was rear ended by a minivan, pushing the vehicle into a Toyota RAV4 SUV. A man from inside the car along with some children can be heard reacting to the glowing trail caused by the rocket and shortly to the accident unfolding before them.

Traffic was brought to a standstill around Los Angeles following the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base. Local TV stations began receiving calls from residents who were spooked by the mysterious trail left in the night sky, unaware that a rocket launch had just taken place.

One report said that at least 130 people called 911 in one part of Los Angeles County alone. Musk decided to fuel the speculation by tweeting that the trail was caused by a "nuclear alien UFO from North Korea."

To quell the rumors, the Los Angeles Fire Department issued an advisory warning saying that the "mysterious light in the sky" was a rocket launch. Nevertheless, the launch became a hit on social media with many people convinced it was a UFO.

The Falcon 9 rocket was carrying a collection of 10 satellites destined for low-Earth orbit. It was the final SpaceX launch for 2017 which was contracted to replace Iridium Communication's system with 75 new satellites.