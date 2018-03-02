SpaceX Contemplates Mars Rocket Factory In South Texas

SpaceX The Falcon Heavy Rocket is set to lift-off on Feb. 6

SpaceX is looking to set up shop in South Texas by building a new factory for its Mars-bound rockets. The private space firm already has a presence in the region with its Boca Chica launch site but a state representative believes that the company's plans could go "well beyond conducting launches."

State representative René Oliveira revealed that about a year ago, the company came to his concept of a new, larger, expanded plan for Boca Chica Beach. The concept called for more than just launches and would require new commitments for construction, investment and jobs to support the new operations.

"We looked at the original plan for the launch site, and the chain of work that would be done inside and outside on the rockets that would take off from Boca Chica," Oliveira said. "The concept SpaceX is examining would bring a lot of that work to Boca Chica, going well beyond the original plan."

He declined to give further details regarding the new concepts for Boca Chica saying that the company has the right to reveal them at their discretion. It will also be up to them when they apply for funding from the Consultative Committee for Space Data System (CCSDS).

The timing of the SpaceX concept which, judging from Oliveira's statements, happened between 2016 and 2017 strongly suggests that the company is looking to expand its operations in South Texas. Partly on his suggestion, the company could be looking to create a veritable rocket city that will churn out new rockets and send them to space.

The main problem currently facing SpaceX is the sheer size of its planned Mars rockets. Being at least as tall as the Falcon 9 rockets currently in use, they present a logistical nightmare for the company.

By making the rockets in the same location as they are launched, the company could not only save up on costs, they can also avoid any potential problems that stem from transporting such a huge cargo.

Boca Chica is a prime candidate for such a space complex. While nothing is set in stone, the possibility remains that a small city in South Texas could soon lay claim to the only private orbital launch complex in the world.