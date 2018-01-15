SpaceX Dragon Capsule Returns To Earth After Month-Long Stay At The International Space Station

NASA SpaceX Dragon Capsule reaching the International Space Station.

After one month of being attached to the International Space Station, the SpaceX Dragon capsule has finally returned to Earth. This is the second time the private space firm reused a Dragon capsule for a resupply mission which it successfully completed.

The capsule is part of the CRS-13 mission resupply mission sent up 4,800 pounds of cargo to the ISS back in Dec. 17, 2018. The capsule splashed down on the Pacific Ocean just before 11 a.m. last Saturday and was quickly recovered by the company. The capsule showed a little wear and tear from the reentry looking more or less like a toasted marshmallow.

However, it was successful in protecting the over 4,100 pounds of cargo which are mostly the results of various scientific experiments, including an attempt to 3D print optical fiber in space. It also carried a bunch of mice treated with various medications that may help alleviate muscle loss during extended stays in a weightless environment. The successful reentry signifies a step toward in the reusability of space technology that will make future scientific research and space travel, easier, cheaper, and more frequent. The fact that the reentry's announcement came from Twitter just shows the popular nature of SpaceX.

Good splashdown of Dragon confirmed, completing the second resupply mission to and from the @Space_Station with a flight-proven commercial spacecraft. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 13, 2018

This isn't the first time that the company reused a Dragon capsule for a space mission. A capsule was used by the company back in September of 2014 for a resupply mission to the ISS and was used again in June 2017. One thing that SpaceX has yet to accomplish is to use a capsule three times, a feat that is likely to be achieved in the near future.

The next big achievement for the company is the upcoming test launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket destined for Mars. CEO Elon Musk is personally invested in the launch donating his own Tesla Roadster to serve as the rocket's payload dubbing the move as "a red car for a red planet."