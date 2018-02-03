SpaceX Finally Prepares For Falcon Heavy Launch

SpaceX The Falcon Heavy Rocket is set to lift-off on Feb. 6

After more than half a decade of redesigns and delays, SpaceX is now ready to launch its new Falcon Heavy rocket into space. The private rocket company is preparing for the maiden flight of its most powerful rocket to date which is scheduled to be held next week.

Last week the company successfully conducted a static test firing of the rocket, firing all 27 of its engines. It created a towering exhaust plume and jolting the space coast with over 5 million pounds of thrust – the most powerful engine test ever conducted at Kennedy Space Center. With a successful lift-off, the rocket will be the most powerful launch vehicle in the world.

Space enthusiasts are already flooding to Florida to watch the historic launch. At Cape Canaveral, the nearby Visitor Complex has already sold out of its close launch viewing spots for the date of the launch which is set for Tuesday, Feb. 6. SpaceX will attempt to launch the Falcon Heavy rocket from Space Launch Complex 39A during a three-hour window opening at 1:30 PM Eastern.

Among the notable attendees of the launch is Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who himself launched from the same platform back in 1969. Actor Harrison Ford will also be present at the launch, the rocket having been named after Han Solo's ship in "Star Wars."

Those who are unable to witness the event live in Florida can tune in to a livestream of the launch. CEO Elon Musk has been encouraging people to view the launch.

Despite the huge fanfare at the site, it doesn't guarantee the rocket will successfully fulfill its mission. That being said, simply not exploding in midair would definitely count as a "win" for Musk and the people at SpaceX.

The company currently has a 20-year lease with NASA for the facility. However, that doesn't mean that they will always be its tenant. A successful launch means that the company can continue to use the facility not just for tests but also hopefully, commercial space flights in the near future.