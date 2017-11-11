SpaceX Rocket Engine Explodes During Test

REUTERS/ Joe Skipper A remodeled version of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on the launcher’s first mission since a June failure in Cape Canaveral, Florida, December 21, 2015.

The SpaceX test facility in McGregor, Texas was recently rocked by an explosion while testing an engine for the company's Falcon 9 rockets.

According to Space, the incident took place on Nov. 4 when a "Block 5" Merlin engine exploded during a "LOX drop" test. A source reportedly claimed that this is where an engine is filled with liquid oxygen fuel and tested for leaks. SpaceX is said to be investigating if the blast started with the engine itself. The compromised test will allegedly take two to four weeks to repair.

Since the Falcon 9 rockets currently in operation use the "Block 4" Merlin engine, all scheduled launches are still full speed ahead. A statement from SpaceX emphasizes that no one was hurt in the incident.

"No one was injured and all safety protocols were followed during the time of this incident," according to the statement. "We are now conducting a thorough and fully transparent investigation of the root cause... SpaceX is committed to our current manifest and we do not expect this to have any impact on our launch cadence."

This year, SpaceX has already launched 16 successful missions with Falcon 9. Before this, the company recorded two accidents. In September 2016, a rocket exploded during a routine preflight test. The problem was traced to a flaw in the design of one of the helium canisters inside the second-stage liquid-oxygen tank. The Amos-6 communications satellite in the rocket was destroyed as well.

In June 2015, another Falcon 9 disintegrated after liftoff. The investigation revealed that it was due to the failure of a single steel strut inside the second stage. SpaceX maintained that no one was injured in the two incidents.

SpaceX has been successfully using Falcon 9 rockets since March. They are used to launch commercial satellites and deliver cargo to the International Space Station. This year, the company still has several scheduled missions left for the Falcon 9. Before the end of the year, it aims to launch its huge new Falcon Heavy booster.