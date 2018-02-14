SpaceX Set to Launch First Starlink Prototypes and Paz Observation Satellite This Saturday

Reuters/ Gene Blevins SpaceX rocket Falcon 9 being prepped for the Jason-3 spacecraft launch from the Vandenberg Air Force Base

After the historic Falcon Heavy test flight, SpaceX is already busy gearing up for another launch this coming Saturday. SpaceX is set to launch its first set of Starlink prototypes into space for the company's global internet constellation along with the Spanish radar observation satellite Paz.

It has been three years since SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced his plans for the Starlink network. There were earlier reports suggesting that SpaceX will launch the satellites in 2019. The Saturday launch is reported to carry the Paz and Starlink satellites to space. The company is hoping for another success with the upcoming launch of the satellites.

Paz is a 3,000-pound radar observation satellite by Spanish company hisdeSAT that uses the Falcon 9. The Paz will be Spain's first Earth radar observation satellite, should the launch be successful. The satellite with multi-purpose missions is part of the National Earth Observation Program. National security, civilian application and utilization, science exploitation, and more will benefit from the radar imagery to be gathered by the Paz.

The observation satellite is the primary payload to be carried by the Falcon 9 on Saturday, and the Starlink satellites are going to be the secondary payloads.

SpaceX already conducted its static-fire test of the rocket ahead the launch on Saturday. "Static fire test of Falcon 9 complete – targeting February 17 launch of PAZ from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California," SpaceX tweeted.

The Starlink satellites, if ever launched into deep space, will be the world's first internet satellite network for the entire globe. People are now waiting for SpaceX to confirm if the prototype satellites Microsat 2a and 2b are already on board the Falcon 9 rocket.

SpaceX has been on a role since the launch of the Govsat-1 back in January and the critical test launch of the Falcon Heavy on Feb. 6. Musk, the company, and its employees are now hoping for another success with the upcoming launch of Paz and Starlink prototypes into space.