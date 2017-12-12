SpaceX To Launch First Rocket From Complex 40 Since Fiery Explosion

Reuters/Gene Blevins A photo of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Jason-3 spacecraft onboard at the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California in January 2016.

Today marks the first time SpaceX will attempt to launch a rocket from Complex 40 after the pad was damaged by a fiery explosion back in September 2016. The complex, located at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, will host the rocket launch for a resupply mission to the International Space Station.

The launch will be the 13th mission for NASA, labeled Commercial Resupply Services 13 and will send an unmanned Dragon spacecraft to the ISS, to deliver thousands of pounds of supplies and scientific equipment.

For today's launch, the company will be using its own Falcon 9 rocket with a reused first stage to send the payload into outer space. Despite concerns about reusing a booster, NASA has said they were comfortable with the level of risk involved with the mission which is scheduled to lift off at 11:46 a.m. ET.

On Sept. 1, 2016, a Falcon 9 rocket burst into flames on the launchpad and subsequently exploded. The entire incident was caught on video showing the rocket's cargo, already loaded with Facebook's satellite, toppling through the inferno toward the ground.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. However, the satellite which Facebook had planned to use to extend internet access in Africa, was destroyed costing the company millions. Since the incident, SpaceX has conducted routine test fires without attached payloads. The company has been hard at work to prevent a repeat of the 2016 explosion, spending much of this year rebuilding the launch pad as well as testing its equipment.

NASA has been relying on SpaceX to send supplies to the ISS in recent years, having retired its Space Shuttle fleet years ago. Prior to getting a deal with the Elon Musk-led company, NASA had to rely on the Russians and their Soyuz spacecraft to resupply and transport people to and from the space station.