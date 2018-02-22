SpaceX's PAZ and Starlink Mission Launch Set to Launch Today After Delay Yesterday

Reuters/ Gene Blevins A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at Vandenberg Air Force Base Space in California

SpaceX's rocket launch for the PAZ and prototype Starlink satellites has been delayed to today due to high-altitude winds. SpaceX is now hoping for more favorable winds to get on with the launch at the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

SpaceX and its founder Elon Musk are hoping for yet another Falcon 9 launch success to bring the PAZ radar-imaging satellite and two Starlink satellites into space. The mission launch has been delayed three times prior to its initial launch on Feb. 17. Musk yesterday took it to Twitter to announce the delay. "High altitude wind shear data shows a probable 2% load exceedance. Small, but better to be paranoid. Postponing launch to tomorrow, assuming winds are better then," he tweeted.

The primary load of the Falcon 9 set for the launch is carrying Spain's observation satellite, the PAZ (Spanish for Peace), for the company HisdeSAT. According to HisdeSAT, the PAZ "is intended primarily to address civilian needs with multiple application." According to its official website, the PAZ will provide imagery for national security, defense, and "civilian nature."

The Starlink satellites, Microsat-2a and Microsat-2b, are the secondary payload of the mission. The internet broadband satellites will be SpaceX's first salvo for its mission to provide cheaper and reliable internet service for people all over the globe. "Today's Falcon launch carries 2 SpaceX satellites or global broadband. If successful, Starlink constellation will serve least served," Musk tweeted yesterday.

SpaceX's most recent accomplishment is the first critical launch for the "World's Most Powerful Rocket," the Falcon Heavy. The launch for the Falcon Heavy was also delayed, but SpaceX still managed to push through with a successful launch on Feb. 6.

SpaceX is gearing up for the Falcon 9 launch today. "Falcon 9's first stage for the PAZ mission previously supported the FORMOSAT-5 mission from SLC-4E in August 2017. SpaceX will not attempt to recover Falcon 9's first stage after launch," SpaceX reported.

People all over the world can watch the launch live by visiting SpaceX's website.