'Spawn' Movie Reboot News: Todd McFarlane Offers New Storyline Details

New details about the upcoming "Spawn" reboot have been revealed.

Launched in the early 90s, "Spawn" is a comic book that features an antihero of the same name. Todd McFarlane will be rebooting the famed franchise into a movie, and he recently offered an update about the anticipated project.

"We just signed off on the script, and are going into budgeting. We're also having our casting meeting ... It will be dark and heavy, serious, R-rated," he said (via Collider).

As for the film's format, McFarlane said fans should not expect "Spawn" to be a typical superhero movie. He pointed out that most viewers might categorize the film as that, but it will be a "supernatural thriller, like a lot of good creep movies" instead.

He added, "The only thing in the movie that's fantastic is Spawn, and anything else is otherwise normal."

Screen Rant notes that McFarlane also compared "Spawn" to the iconic film "Jaws." He said that instead on focusing on the villain itself, he plans to put more attention on the good guys tracking down the "ghost." The film's main point is the living rather than the supernatural.

This means that characters of the movie will be ordinary people hunting down Spawn. To further emphasize Spawn's diminished role in the reboot, the said character will not have any line at all. He will be silent all throughout the movie, as confirmed by McFarlane.

"Spawn" currently has no release date yet but fans will likely see the film sometime in 2019, if production begins next month. McFarlane did not reveal any information about the movie's premiere date during his recent interview. He did, however, hint that big news about the project will be announced in the near future. It may be related to the reboot's cast, storyline or release.