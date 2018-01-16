Facebook/spawnmovie Promo image for 'Spawn' movie

Todd McFarlane confirmed that he is planning a cameo role for himself and comic book writer Stan Lee in the soon-to-be-released "Spawn" movie reboot.

Speaking in front of the audience at the Ace Comic Con in Phoenix, Arizona together with the Marvel Comics chairman, McFarlane revealed that he wants to continue the tradition of featuring Lee in almost all the major Marvel movie adaptation.

Lee proudly boasted about being able to appear in highly-talked about small roles in a number of Marvel films. "How many institutions do you ever have a chance to form? I created an institution – The Stan Lee Cameo," Lee stated in front of the audience as reported by ComicBook. "I'm very proud of it."

This made McFarlane announce that he will follow the footsteps of the iconic Marvel head, saying that he will also put himself into the upcoming "Spawn" movie. This will not be the first time that the "Spawn" creator will appear in the movie adaptation since he was also seen as a homeless man in the first "Spawn" movie that came out in 1997.

He also wants Lee to be in it. However, it would be not like the other cameos that the 95-year-old comic book legend did in the past.

"I want to do a dark anti-cameo, unfriendly Stan Lee, and he's like, 'Todd, I'm in!' I've explained what I want to do, and he's like, 'Oh, cool,'" McFarlane said in the panel. "'So, I'm not gonna be, like, the happy-go-lucky?' I go, 'No, you're gonna be ugly. You're gonna be this Schlitz-drinking, wife beater, three-day-old shave, snarly dude'," McFarlane said. "And he's like, 'I love it!' So, we'll see if we can pull it off."

Aside from the cameo roles, McFarlane also teased that the upcoming film will be more R-rated than "Deadpool" and "Logan." However, the comic book creator has yet to announce the release date of the "Spawn" movie reboot.