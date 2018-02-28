'Speechless' Season 2 Resumes with J.J.'s 18th Birthday, Ray's Jealousy, and Dylan Wrestling Moves

Facebook/ SpeechlessABC Promotional photo for ABC's sitcom "Speechless"

American sitcom "Speechless" resumes tonight with season 2's 14th episode, "E-I—EIGHTEEN." The DiMeo family will celebrate J.J.'s (Micah Fowler) 18th birthday, but looks like one member will not be happy — the birthday boy himself.

On the next episode, J.J. will enter his legal age, but will not enjoy not being treated like an adult capable of making his own decisions. However, it looks like J.J. will not get just that. According to the episode's summary plot, J.J. will storm out of his own party and will learn "a valuable lesson from Kenneth (Cedric Yarbrough)."

J.J. is not the only DiMeo faced with a problem on the next episode. A new exchange student is moving in with Taylor (Sedona James) and, with that, Ray (Mason Cook) will then try to make her jealous. With lack of experience in that area, Ray will then seek advice from his father, Jimmy (John Ross Bowie). It is also mentioned in the summary description that Jimmy will share some of his old moves to his son but, eventually, everything will backfire.

Dylan (Kyle Kennedy), on the other hand, is facing more of a challenge on the next episode after being recruited to the school's wrestling team. Fans of the show are now excited on J.J.'s lesson, Ray's moves, and Dylan's wresting moves.

The cast and crew of the show are hoping to top last episode's number of viewers. Episode 13 "D-i-Dimeo A-c-Academy" generated over 4.81 million viewers, according to Tv By The Numbers. Out of all the episodes aired for the second season, episode 13 has the second-highest viewer rating after the first episode with 5.03 million.

"Speechless" continues to attract more and more attention as well as positive feedback from fans and critics. The show so far got a near perfect score rating of 98 percent from Rotten Tomatoes and 79 percent from Metacritic. Episode 14 will air tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC.