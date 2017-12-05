'Speechless' Season 2 Spoilers: Ray Fights to See 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' With JJ

Facebook/SpeechlessABC Promotional image for 'Speechless'

The upcoming episode of "Speechless" season 2 will see Ray (Mason Cook) fighting to see "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" with JJ (Micah Fowler).

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "S-T-- STAR W-- WARS W-- WARS," states that JJ and Ray will be excited to see "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." The two will be lucky enough to score two tickets to the premiere, but their plans will be derailed by a pretty classmate of JJ's. The classmate will want to see the movie as well and, with only two tickets available, she just might take Ray's place.

With the boys gone, Maya (Minnie Driver), Jimmy (John Ross Bowie), and Dylan (Kyla Kenedy) will be looking forward to spending a night at home. Finally, Dr. Miller (Marin Hinkle) will learn about Kenneth's (Cedric Yarbrough) secret hangout spot at Lafayette, putting a damper on the latter's late-night adventures.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with JJ asking his mother to fill in the blank. He gives her the famous line, "may the blank be with you," but Maya fails to answer correctly, saying "Star Wars." A brief glimpse of C-3PO, R2D2, and some Stormtroopers on the red carpet premiere is also seen.

Maya announces that she has two tickets to the big premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." She hands them over to JJ, and Ray declares that he will be the one going to the premiere with his brother. However, it looks like JJ has someone else on his mind. By the looks of it, JJ will ask Ray to do his bidding so that he will choose him.

"I'm not gonna dance for you," Ray proclaims confidently.

But then, JJ waves the tickets at his brother's face and, soon, Ray is singing a different tune.

"We need to talk about how this family wields power," Ray says as he does a little dance.

The trailer also teases some guest stars, as well as a special look at the upcoming "Star Wars" sequel. The final scenes show JJ and Ray battling it out with toy lightsabers as Jimmy decides that it is the right time to intervene.

"Speechless" season 2 airs Wednesdays, at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC.