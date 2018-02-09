Spice Girls Currently Planning Reunion Tour Across US, Europe?

Reuters/Stefan Wermuth The Spice Girls perform during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012.

The Spice Girls are getting back together for a reunion tour next summer. A new report reveals that planning for a full-scale Spice Girls reunion is currently underway and that the girl group's meeting last week with their manager Simon Fuller was for the "rough planning" of the said tour.

Last week, Spice Girls' Posh Spice, Victoria Beckham, took to Instagram to share a snap of her and the other members of the Spice Girls with Fuller. The Spice Girls reunited with their manager at Geri Horner's (Ginger Spice) home in London, allegedly to discuss the future of the popular 90's group.

The snap spread like wildfire across the web, with fans speculating that a reunion concert or a reunion movie might be on the way. Although neither fuller nor the Spice Girls have confirmed anything, TMZ has reported this week that a reunion tour is actually in the works and that the group met with their manager last week to plan the world tour, which will reportedly kick off in late summer.

According to TMZ's source, the tour will kick off in England and then to the U.S., where the demand for a Spice Girls reunion concert is high. The group will reportedly tour Europe before heading to America by the end of fall or early 2019. The source also revealed that there would be around 40 dates in America alone and that the shows would probably be held in arenas slightly smaller than the O2 Arena in the U.S.

The last time the group had a reunion tour was in 2008, with their hometown gig at the O2 Arena selling out in less than a minute. The Spice Girls also appeared and performed together at the Winter Olympics in London in 2012 but fans have never heard about them since then.