Spice Girls Hint at Potential Reunion

There have been recent rumblings about a possible Spice Girls reunion, especially since Melanie Chisholm (Mel C.) revealed during a BBC Radio 2 interview about a recent gathering that the entire group had at Geri Horner's house over the weekend. Although Mel C. clearly stated that no concrete plans are being made, the news has generated a lot of excitement for the all-female British group.

The fans could not contain themselves when Victoria Beckham posted a picture on Instagram last Saturday, Feb. 3, showing the entire ensemble of the Spice Girls together in one picture. The photo has since accrued almost 2 million likes, and netizens have expressed their excitement regarding a possible reunion, which would be the first time that the group would be performing together since 2012.

As reported by TMZ, their correspondents approached Melanie Brown (Mel B.) last Tuesday, Feb. 6, and asked about the pictures that were released last weekend. Mel B. responded by saying that no reunion occurred, since they "are all friends." However, when she was asked if the group were planning on doing a tour, Mel B. made a gesture that implied that she was hiding an exciting secret, which was accompanied by a pleasantly shocked look on her face.

However, it is important to note that Mel B. did not utter any word about the question posed to her.

Naturally, after the weekend, Beckham was asked about a potential reunion as well. She stated that she initially did not want to push through with potential projects with the group, but was convinced otherwise by the rise of women's rights movements "#MeToo" and "Time'sUp." Beckham believes that maybe the Spice Girls can contribute to the messages that these campaigns are trying to share, which is why she changed her mind.

As of now, it is still unclear as to what the girl group wants to do. The upcoming project may come in the form of a compilation album, a television appearance, or a tour.