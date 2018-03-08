Spice Girls Not Invited to Royal Wedding, Says Mel C

(Photo: Reuters/Anthony Harvey) British group Spice Girls (L-R) Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Mel C pose at the launch of the new Terminal 3 at Heathrow airport, London, December 13, 2007.

Mel C denies the whole group of Spice Girls has been invited to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Last week, her former bandmate Mel B appeared to have accidentally revealed that the iconic girl group is not only attending the royal wedding but also performing at the reception.

Speaking exclusively at The Prince's Trust Awards at the London Palladium, Sporty Spice clarified that she has yet to receive an invitation to the affair, contrary to Mel B's previous statements. "Well, it was the five Spice Girls," Mel B said of the highly-coveted invitation to the wedding of the year. "Why am I so honest?"

According to Mel C, however, that is not the case. "I've met Prince Charles lots of times. I'm going to ask him where my invite is because I haven't got mine yet, obviously Mel B said she has hers," she said.

Mel C said that she has no plans of attending the royal wedding at the moment. "I think Mel was just kind of having a bit of a joke," she said of her friend's guesting at the talk show "The Real."

When asked whether there is a chance of the Spice Girls performing at the reception or anywhere in London soon, Mel C answered, "That would be a very fitting place for the Spice Girls to reform but unfortunately I don't think you'll be seeing the Spice Girls on stage this year."

Rumors of a Spice Girls reunion have been high since all five members of the group met earlier this year with manager Simon Fuller. However, it looks like the highly-anticipated reunion will not be happening this year after all.

"Victoria has been quite vocal, it's really not something she wants to do at this time," shared Mel C. Beckham has always been against the idea of a Spice Girls reunion. Earlier this year, the Spice Girls and its thousands of fans rejoiced when it seemed like she was finally on board. Last week, however, Fuller revealed that only four members are willing to do the reunion.

Mel C added that they are all "dead busy" this year and any plans for a reunion will have to wait.