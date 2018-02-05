Spice Girls' Recent Reunion Sparks Rumors of Future Projects for the Group

Reuters/Stefan Wermuth The Spice Girls perform during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012.

A new photo of the 90's sensation Spice Girls took the internet by storm last week. The members of the popular girl group had a reunion last week, and Posh Spice Victoria Beckham and Baby Spice Emma Bunton shared the snap on Instagram to their fans' delight.

The last time the Spice Girls got together was in 2012 when they appeared and performed at the 2012 London Olympic Closing Ceremony. Since their first reunion, rumors have been swirling around that the fan-favorite group will have a full-fledged reunion and will even have a world tour to promote a new album. While there has been no official announcement about that yet, it looks like the much-awaited event is not far from happening.

In the photo uploaded by Beckham, she, Bunton, Ginger Spice Geri Horner, Scary Spice Melanie Brown and Sporty Spice Melanie Chisholm are shown having a get-together at Horner's home in London, allegedly to talk about the future of their group. Also spotted in the photo is their manager, Simon Fuller, making his way into Horner's home. "Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting X," Beckham wrote in the caption.

The Spice Girls also released a statement about their recent reunion, saying, "We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for the Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together."

The Spice Girls rose to fame in the 1990s and is known as the biggest-selling British girl group of all time. Since fans of Spice Girls are still thrilled by the idea of them reuniting, it's possible that something is really brewing for the future of the girl group.