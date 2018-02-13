Spice Girls Reunion News: Victoria Beckham Disproves World Tour Possibility

Reuters/Stefan Wermuth The Spice Girls perform during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012.

Victoria Beckham recently squashed rumors about a potential Spice Girls tour, which stemmed from a group picture that Beckham posted on her social media page that showed the entire ensemble of the British pop group, sending fans on a frenzy as they clamored for one.

According to Vogue U.K., Beckham stated at a preview of her autumn-winter tour collection, "I'm not going on tour. The girls aren't going on tour." She said this in response to a question on whether the popular girl group, the Spice Girls, would once again grace the stage and perform live in front of their fans. Beckham revealed that when the Spice Girls met at Geri Horner's house, which is where most of the pictures were taken, the five of them discussed what they could possibly do together to use to the powerful "message" that the group stands for — especially given the rise of women's rights campaigns.

However, Beckham also stated that she is too preoccupied with fashion, which perhaps means that she will not have the time nor the energy to be able to engage in a rigorous world tour, which would require tremendous commitment from each of the members. Alternatively, the reunion of the group could manifest in a different way. As of now, it appears that the Spice Girls are still trying to come to a mutual agreement as to how they can make use of their influence to contribute to campaigns such as the "#MeToo" and "Time's Up" initiatives.

In a statement that the group gave to Variety, they shared that now is an incredible time to remind the world that women need to feel empowered. More importantly, the Spice Girls strongly feel that their message and everything that they represent on behalf of women should be passed down to future generations.