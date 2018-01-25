Spice Girls Reunion Updates: Not Happening Soon, Says Ginger Spice

REUTERS/Toby Melville Spice Girl member Geri Halliwell arrives for the premiere of the musical "Viva Forever!", based on the music of the Spice Girls, in central London December 11, 2012.

A Spice Girls reunion is not happening anytime soon, according to Geri Halliwell-Horner, aka Ginger Spice.

In a recent interview, Halliwell-Horner has revealed that the Spice Girls cannot be expected for a reunion anytime soon despite the rumors claiming that there will be one, and the fans clamoring for it. According to the former Spice Girls member, she in constant communication with the other members of '90s phenomenal all-girl group, but they have no plans of staging a reunion tour at the moment.

"As far as another tour happening, there are no plans. Funnily enough, even though I'm the one who left the Spice Girls, I'm always the one talking to everyone. I'm like Woody from 'Toy Story,' keeping everyone together...they are still my family [...] I care about all of them. I'm there for whatever anyone is going through, and I'm always open to doing something with the girls, but there are no plans at the moment," Halliwell-Horner explained in the interview.

The former Spice Girls member also revealed that she initially wanted the group to reunite in 2016 to celebrate the 20th year anniversary of the group's first-ever hit single, "Wannabe." According to Halliwell-Horner, the other members of Spice Girls-Mel B, Emma, and herself- all wanted to get together, believing that it would be fun and amazing for the fans. However, one member, Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, was not amenable to the idea as she has been living a different life since Spice Girls disbanded, while Mel C felt it was not the right thing to do.

While she, Mel C, and Emma still wanted to proceed with the reunion, even with just the three of them, Halliwell-Horner revealed that the plan eventually ended in smoke as, apart from the difficulty of syncing their schedules, she also got pregnant with her son Monty.

To recall, it was in November last year when rumors about the supposed reunion of the "Spice Girls" circulated online. While fans jubilated over the reports, the excitement was replaced with disappointment after it was revealed that the news was nothing more than rumors.