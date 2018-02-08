Spice Girls Rumors: Phenomenal '90s All-Girl Group to Kick Off Reunion Concert Tour in Late Summer

REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth The Spice Girls perform during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012.

After it was reported earlier that the Spice Girls cannot be expected to reunite anytime soon, the latest reports claim that the phenomenal '90s all-girl group is finally planning their world tour.

According to a source of TMZ, the meeting of Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, and Melanie C with their manager Simon Fuller last week was already the beginning of the highly clamored-for reunion of the girl group. While the supposed reunion is only in its rough planning stage, the goal is to begin it in late summer.

The source also revealed that the plan for now is to kick off the world tour in England and that the group will later move to the U.S.

The tour, according to TMZ's incognito source, is, supposedly, now taking shape as Beckham has given her nod to the project after having been against it for a long time.

It has also been revealed that Fuller, creator of the original"American Idol," will be managing the reunion concert tour of the Spice Girls. Reportedly, he agreed to organize and manage the tour because he enjoys the company of the globally popular '90s all-girl pop group.

Meanwhile, another source claims that part of what has been discussed during the girls' meeting last week was for the Spice Girls to have their own record label. While TMZ's source claims that recording new music is not a part of the plan, the recording company that the Spice Girls are allegedly planning is aimed at producing future "girl power" talents.

"The girls all brought their ideas to the table and that included Mel C raising the prospect of a Spice Girls record label. It went down very well because they are all excited about backing up-and-coming talent, possibly even new girl bands. This reunion is all about securing the Spice Girls legacy, and their own company could be one way to do that," the source claims.