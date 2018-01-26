Facebook/SpiderManMovie A promotional image for "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

The sequel to "Spider-Man Homecoming" may not have started filming yet, but it looks like the Marvel superhero will be joined by a "femme fatale" character when the film finally arrives.

Peter Parker may still be busy with his struggles in the upcoming "Avengers 4" film, but there is also a recent development with his own film, "Spider-Man: Homecoming 2," regarding the casting. It is rumored that the film will introduce an all-new female character instead of Gwen Stacey.

According to recent reports, it is said that the film is looking for a European woman in her 20s who could play the role of a femme fatale. With this being said, Gwen Stacey doesn't exactly strike anyone as a "femme fatale" type of character, which means that the film may introduce an entirely different character, and there are many characters in the Marvel universe that would definitely fit the description.

First and foremost, there could be no femme fatale more popular than Felicia Hardy, a.k.a. "Black Cat," in the world of Spider-Man. Black Cat and Spider-Man had already had a number of encounters in the comics, and with the character being able to turn luck into her favor and spreading it wherever she goes, she may prove quite an obstacle to the rather awkward and clumsy Peter Parker. Moreover, the character is all set to appear in the upcoming "Silver & Black" film, which is set to begin filming this coming March.

Another character who possibly fits the role is Silver Sable who also has a tremendous Spider-Man connection, having become a familiar presence in the comics. The character is also set to appear on the "Silver & Black" film, and since "Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" is looking for a European actress, it makes sense that they would go for Silver Sablinova who hails from a small Eastern European country.

Lastly, one character who only a few people can guess is Spider-Woman. Although it's somewhat unbelievable that another super-powered character with similar abilities to Spider-Man would make an appearance in the sequel, it would definitely make quite a story since Jessica Drew herself is from Europe.

Before all this, however, Tom Holland's character would first have to survive Thanos in the upcoming "Avengers" film.