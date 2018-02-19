Facebook/ SpiderVerseMovie

Marvel is clearly in the lead when it comes to blockbuster movies, but it is a different story when it comes to animated installments. DC has been impressive and extensive when it comes to animated films and television series, but Marvel just might have something in store for 2018, which Golden Globe nominee Liev Schreiber described as "pretty special."

Marvel's upcoming computer-animated action film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" is set for a December release this year. The official teaser trailer of the movie back in December 2017 sparked a wave of positive comments from fans. The movie centers on Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as Spider-Man. But in the movie, Morales is not "the" Spider-Man; rather, he is one of the many Spider-Mans just like Peter Parker.

Moore is joined by other outstanding actors including Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, and Schreiber. As reported by Cinema Blend, during a discussion at the 68th Berlin International Film Festival in Germany, Schreiber said the upcoming movie is "pretty special." The "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" star said "It's going to be pretty special, from what I've seen so far. And I haven't seen much, but it's pretty special."

He also mentioned that his decision to be a part of the movie is rooted from the movie's animation arsenal. "It was actually the animation team. The guys who are working on it, I saw their work and said, 'Wow! These guys are special.' And it is," he added.

The upcoming movie's animators include renowned talents Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Lord and Miller are also joined by the creative minds of Amy Pascal and Avi Arad for the movie.

The movie is set for an initial release on Dec. 13 in Singapore. The Marvel superhero movie will then hit theaters worldwide the coming days and just in time for Christmas.