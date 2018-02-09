'Spiritpact' Season 2 Latest: New Promotional Video Released; Series to Return on Feb. 24

Spiritpact Season 2 Official Site Key visual art for the Chinese animated series, “Spiritpact: Yomi no Chigiri (Spiritpact –Bond of the Underworld–).” which is being dubbed in Japanese and is scheduled to be released in February 2018. It is the second season of the 2016 anime series, "Spiritpact."

A new promotional video has been released for the upcoming Japanese-dubbed version of the Chinese action-supernatural animated series, "Spiritpact: Yomi no Chigiri (Spiritpact –Bond of the Underworld–)." It is the second season of the 10-episode series "Spiritpact," which was released in 2016 in China and in 2017 in Japan.

The 100-second video, which is currently available for viewing on Haoliners Corporations' official YouTube channel, has also revealed some cast and crew details along with an official premiere date.

YouTube/Haoliners Corporation

Shunsuke Takeuchi will be returning to provide the voice of series protagonist Tanmoku Ki, along with Yuichi Iguchi, who will, in turn, provide the voice of Tanmoku's Spirit Shadow, You Keika. Other cast members include Takuya Satou, who will be voicing Shinryu Shouken; Rumi Okubo, who will be providing the voice of Shin Shiyou; and Susumu Chiba, who will be taking on the role of Shouken's older brother, Shinryu Sekijin.

The series is based on a popular Chinese web manhua created by Pingzi and published on Tencent's "Tencent Comic" platform. Reiko Torii later wrote a Chinese animated series adaptation that was directed by Li Haoling and produced by Haoliners. It was released online in China in 2016, and was later brought to Japan in 2017.

The upcoming 12-episode second season will reportedly lead both Tanmoku and You into an exploration of their memories in order to find out the truth about their past. Who could the mysterious man wearing a mask be, and what role has he played or is still about to play in Tanmoku and You's lives?

Shinryu is also expected to play a significant role in the upcoming season. He is the head of the Shinryu Clan, who sent his younger brother Shouken to serve the Tanmoku clan.

"Spiritpact" season 2 premieres on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 9 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on the official broadcast schedules and online resources will be available on the series' official site at a later date.