'Splatoon 2' DLC News, Release Date: Nintendo Levels Up the Inkbrush in Latest Weapon Addition

(Photo: Nintendo) The brand-new Inkbrush Nouveau coming to "Splatoon 2."

As per usual, Nintendo has added a new weapon in the ever-growing gallery of its hit game "Splatoon 2."

The game studio is taking the Inkbrush to the next level with an upgraded version known as the Inkbrush Nouveau. It trades the Splat Bomb sub and Splashdown special for something that speed freaks will appreciate.

This is what Nintendo had to say on its blog about the new "Splatoon 2" weapon:

Reports are in that something a little nouveau will soon be on the shelves of Ammo Knights. "Nouveau" as in "Inkbrush Nouveau." This bristling beauty matches the stats of the Inkbrush but has a kit that's built for speed. It comes with the Ink Mine sub weapon and the Baller special to break through your enemies' defenses.

"Splatoon 2" players should be able to make use of the weapon already. Its arrival is just perfectly timed especially with the new Splatfest kicking off soon.

Like all Splatfest events, Nintendo will attempt to settle a debate rarely tackled: Is science-fiction better than fantasy or is it the other way around?

Most people love both and the combination of the two is much-loved either so this is bound to be a tough case to solve. The company writes:

Hmmm, this isn't an easy decision — but Splatfests aren't about easy decisions! Do you prefer exploring space or slaying dragons? Technology or magic? Aliens or fairies? Hot dogs or sandwiches?! (Wait. Disregard that last one.) If you have a strong opinion about this debate, don't forget to start the game up later tonight and pledge allegiance to lasers or lances.

This brand-new "Splatoon 2" Splatfest will begin this Friday, Nov. 17, at 9 p.m. PT so gamers should gather up their some time travel experience, polish their spell-casting and dust off their swords in shields because things are about to get bloody geeky.