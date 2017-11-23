'Splatoon 2' Getting Updates In Time For The Holidays

Facebook/Splatoon Nintendo will launch "Splatoon 2" for Nintendo Switch this July.

Enjoying some team-based third-person shooter action on the Nintendo Switch with "Splatoon 2"? Well, get ready for more because Nintendo has a bunch of new DLC (downloadable content) lined up, all in time for the holidays.

Since its release back in July, the game maintained a steady player base. This is according to producer Hisashi Nogami who said that the community has remained consistent despite the inevitable decline in popularity once the hype of the launch wore off.

According to Nogami, the only time that the game experienced a sharp decline was when "Super Mario Odyssey" was launched which, given that it was also for the Switch, shouldn't really bother Nintendo all that much. Other than that, "Splatoon 2" has been a fan favorite on the Switch.

This was mainly due to the steady stream of weekly updates that have added new modes, maps, weapons, and gameplay tweaks. Players were excited to encounter something new each time they took the game for a spin. However, this coming holiday season, Nogami and his team are about to roll out its biggest update so far.

Starting today, the game will receive a new stage for Salmon Run and a bunch of new cold weather-themed gear like ski masks, warm jackets, and thick, cozy sweaters. There will also be four more hairstyle options to choose from, and a pair of new tracks to listen to during battles.

The update also raises the level cap 50 to 99 and adds the ability to switch up gears without having to leave the multiplayer lobby. A number of new battle mode stages will also start coming starting tomorrow, two of which appear to be based on a supermarket and a museum.

This will be followed up by the mid-December release of the game's fourth ranked battle mode, called "clam blitz." The mode will involve players picking up clams scattered around the map and place them at the opponents. First team to reach 100 clams wins.

Nintendo plans to keep implement new updates to "Splatoon 2" in order to keep players returning as it had done so back in the original Wii U game. It's a philosophy that the company has been following through as of late and has extended the life of their games. If Nogami's words are to be any guide, it seems that it's working quite well with the team-based third-person shooter too.