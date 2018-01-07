'Splatoon 2' News: Did the Game Just Shade 'The Big Bang Theory' in Its Latest Splatfest?

(Photo: Nintendo) "Splatoon 2" players will be asked to choose between Action and Comedy in the game's next Splatfest.

Nintendo is pitting action buffs against comedy fans for its next "Splatoon 2" Splatfest event.

Pearl, who is on Team Action, slams her opponents, as revealed in a picture provided on Reddit, and seems to shade the long-running CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" in the process. She says:

I don't wanna hear Sheldon tell nerdy crab jokes in front of a laugh track!

While there is a character named Sheldon in "Splatoon 2" (he is the one selling weapons in the game), he is not exactly known for what Pearl accuses this Sheldon of.

Sheldon also happens to be the name of the main character in "The Big Bang Theory" played by Jim Parsons. The show has received criticisms for reportedly using laugh tracks only (sometimes a bit too much to some viewers) instead of a live audience.

There are also speculations that the laughter in the audience is not completely genuine although it is not new that sometimes reaction from the audience is always edited during post-production.

One YouTuber even went so far as to remove the laughter in one scene of "The Big Bang Theory" to "expose how unfunny the show actually is when you take out the laugh track."

Many "Splatoon 2" players on Reddit were quick to agree with Pearl with the understanding that it is "The Big Bang Theory" she was talking about even though not directly.

Action vs. Comedy is the first Splatfest for 2018 and is set to take place between Friday, Jan. 12, at 8 p.m. PT and the next day at that same hour. Per the official Tumblr page for "Splatoon 2":