'Splatoon 2' News: New SplatFest Event Poses A Very Important Question

Nintendo An image from "Splatoon 2"

The next SplatFest event might be the toughest yet as "Splatoon 2" players will attempt to settle an age-old debate.

"Which came first...the chicken or the egg?" This will be the question that participants will have to find an answer to by the end of the affair.

Folks over at the "Splatoon 2" subreddit have started to voice their perspectives on the matter with many of them not too keen on uncovering the truth and are making their picks based on how the t-shirt looks.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of players are also thinking hard about the question. A majority of those who joined Team Egg is there because of "science."

While there have been countless attempts to find an answer to this mystery as old as time itself, participants are one in believing that chasing and taking down the opposing team with colorful ink and crazy weapons is no doubt one of the best and most fun ways to get to the bottom of it.

The new "Splatoon 2" SplatFest event will take place on Friday, March 9, at 8 p.m. PT. The result for North America will be combined with that of Europe.

#Splatfest is getting a little philosophical! It’s the age old question, which came first? #TeamChicken or #TeamEgg? Don’t get cooped up in the details, just hatch a plan and peck a side! Splatfest kicks off 3/9 at 8pm PT. pic.twitter.com/4kFVi61NpC — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) March 3, 2018

Speaking of eggs, fans in Japan can indulge themselves in a new line of chocolate Easter eggs from Nintendo. The Cadbury-type chocolate eggs come with small figurines of "Splatoon" characters including the current game's very own dynamic duo Pearl and Marina. A total of 16 figurines will be available to collect via the chocolate Easter eggs although one of them is being kept as a surprise. In the announcement posted on Twitter, Nintendo only revealed 15 of the characters.

It looks like these chocolate Easter eggs will not be available outside of Japan, but persistent "Splatoon" gamers might want to scour the internet for pop culture fans who might think of putting them up for grabs overseas.