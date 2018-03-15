'Splatoon 2' News: Nintendo Reveals Details of Upcoming Major Update and Octo Expansion

Nintendo Promo image for the first paid DLC on "Splatoon 2."

In its latest Nintendo Direct, the video game company revealed some details on the upcoming major update and anticipated Octo expansion for "Splatoon 2."

The upcoming major update, which is also known as version 3.0, will bring a number of new contents to the game. Nintendo also confirmed the addition of over 100 new gear and outfits along with several new stages.

One of the new stages to be added next month is called the Piranha Pit. As seen in the Nintendo Direct trailer, this game level features a shabby arena with what looks like barbecue stations and appears to stay true to the spring theme.

The major update will also add stages Camp Triggerfish and Wahoo World. The latter is the most colorful among all the levels announced as it was obviously based on an amusement park. Nintendo also announced the launch of Rank X, which was described as an "extreme" level and higher than the S+ status.

After the release of update 3.0, "Splatoon 2's" first paid downloadable content known as the Octo Expansion will launch.

In Octo Expansion, "Splatoon 2" players will assume the role of Agent 8, who was described as someone "who looks like an Octoling." As for the DLC's plot, Agent 8 wakes up in an abandoned subway station and will later realize that she cannot remember anything. She will also find out that the location she is in is actually a covert laboratory or facility.

There will be 80 "facilities" in the Octo Expansion and each will have a mission for players. Their main goal though is to reach Inkopolis. Completing the DLC's single-player campaign will also unlock new Octolings that players can use as playable characters in the multiplayer mode.

Octo Expansion will cost $19.99, and pre-ordering the DLC will immediately give players exclusive octo-themed tentacles gear.

Version 3.0 will be released "in late April" while the Octo Expansion follows in summer.