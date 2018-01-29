'Splatoon 2' News, Update: New Japanese SplatFest Event Announced, But It Might Hit the West Too

(Photo: Nintendo) The new "Splatoon 2" weapon Rapid Blaster Deco.

Nintendo is set to kick off the month of February with a brand-new SplatFest event, but only "Splatoon 2" players in Japan will get to take part of the fun and action.

The showdown, which will be conducted in partnership with CoroCoro Comic between Feb. 3 and 4, is unlike no other as it will pit Champions against Challengers. Nintendo teases the event on Twitter:

Which team would you like to support like a champion reigning at the top and a challenger who challenges boldly?

It is rumored that the event will hit the west as well. A "Splatoon 2" player and Reddit user recently came across another player wearing a shirt believed to be for a new but yet-to-be-announced SplatFest.

There is no way of knowing whether or not this has to do with the Champions vs. Challengers event although players expect that this SplatFest will not be exclusive in Japan for long and that this discovery on Reddit is the clue to this plan. At the moment, however, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Apart from this brand-new SplatFest event, "Splatoon 2" players can also check out a brand-new weapon called the Rapid Blaster Deco. Details on the weapon are provided on the official Tumblr account for the game:

Research has indicated that a deco-rated new weapon will be joining the others at Ammo Knights—the Rapid Blaster Deco! The stats of this weapon are the same as the Rapid Blaster but, as you can see, it has a fresh new style. This well-rounded kit also comes with Suction Bombs to push forward, and the Inkjet special to draw your opponent's attention to the skies above!

"Splatoon 2" players can now purchase the Rapid Blaster Deco from Sheldon right now. Players can check out the game in action in the image above.