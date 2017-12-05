'Splatoon 2' News, Update: Next SplatFest, New Weapon and Pearl's Shocking Age Revealed

(Photo: Nintendo) The promotional image for the new SplatFest event.

There is a lot going on in the "Splatoon 2" world that gamers are bound to be excited about. This includes the release of a new weapon, a new SplatFest event and a major revelation about the characters of the hit game.

The next "Splatoon 2" fest is only exclusive to players in Europe. For the event, Nintendo is dividing players into two camps — the book buffs and the film geeks. In the duel that begins Dec. 12, gamers will prove whether a book or a film is a way to go for some fun.

Just in time for the upcoming SplatFest event, "Splatoon 2" players are endowed with a new weapon at their disposal that will allow them to double the trouble for their opponents.

The latest (and undoubtedly one of the most fun) addition in the game is called the Glooga Dualies. The official description from the official "Splatoon" Tumblr account reads:

The Glooga Dualies are not just a fun name to say — they're formidable weapons, whose power increases immediately following a dodge-roll. Rounding out the kit is the Ink Mine sub weapon, which helps allies keep track of foes, and the Inkjet special.

As for the major bombshell dropped about "Splatoon 2," the official art book based on the game that was released in Japan has revealed the age of Pearl and Marina. It turns out that the former is already 21 while the latter is a tad younger at 18.

While Marina's age was not so much of a surprise to fans since she had the millennial qualities, as Destructoid points out, the real shocker was Marina's age.

Many gamers always presumed her as not only younger than Marina, but also just around the age of nine or 10. Clearly, looks can be deceiving and she the "Splatoon 2" hero just proved it.