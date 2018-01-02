Splatoon 2' News, Update: Octobrush Nouveau Confirmed to Arrive Today, Jan. 2

(Photo: Nintendo) The Octobrush Nouveau in "Splatoon 2."

Nintendo is giving "Splatoon 2" players a New Year's treat with the release of the Octobrush Nouveau today, Jan. 2, at 11 a.m. in Japan.

It seems like the go-to weapon to celebrate new beginnings in the game since the same main roller was released the same day last year in the original game.

Nintendo is releasing it for the Japanese holiday Kakizome, which literally translates to "first writing." It is the term used to refer to the first calligraphy written at the beginning of the year, which is traditionally Jan. 2.

Traditionally, Kakizome was performed using ink rubbed with the first water drawn from the well on New Year's Day. People will typically write Chinese poetry with positive words and phrases, which will then be burned. Today, however, people simply write kanji instead of poems.

Unlike the first version, however, the Octobrush Nouveau that is coming to "Splatoon 2" will be equipped with the Beakon as its subweapon and the Tentamissiles for its special. The official announcement teases that the weapon will allow them to start "writing and punching."

Players are excited about the arrival of the Octobrush Nouveau with players saying that they have been waiting for it since forever and have been itching to use it again.

Before the Octobrush Nouveau, "Splatoon 2" recently received the Undercover Brella as a new weapon with the official Tumblr account for the game writing: